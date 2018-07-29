MacDonald Dettwiler & Associates (MDA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MacDonald Dettwiler & Associates (TSE:MDA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.38 per share for the quarter.

MacDonald Dettwiler & Associates (TSE:MDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported C$1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.34 by C$0.55. The business had revenue of C$705.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$706.80 million.

MacDonald Dettwiler & Associates stock opened at C$70.73 on Friday. MacDonald Dettwiler & Associates has a 12-month low of C$61.80 and a 12-month high of C$80.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised MacDonald Dettwiler & Associates from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th.

