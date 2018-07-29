LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (MC) Given a €340.00 Price Target at Cfra

Cfra set a €340.00 ($400.00) price objective on LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (EPA:MC) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup set a €310.00 ($364.71) price target on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €340.00 ($400.00) price target on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale set a €340.00 ($400.00) price target on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €335.00 ($394.12) price target on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €310.00 ($364.71) price target on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €309.32 ($363.90).

MC stock opened at €247.50 ($291.18) on Wednesday. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a 12 month low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a 12 month high of €260.55 ($306.53).

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton S.E. operates as a luxury products company. The company operates through Wines and Spirits; Fashion and Leather Goods; Perfumes and Cosmetics; Watches and Jewelry; Selective Retailing; and Other Activities business groups. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin, Krug, Yquem Castle, Dom Perignon, Ruinart, White Horse castle, Mercier, Château d'Yquem, Clos Des Lambrays, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Chandon, Cloudy Bay, Terrazas de los Andes, Andes Horse, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyards, Numanthia Termes, Numanthia Bodega, Clos19, and Ao Yun brands.

