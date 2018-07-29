LPL Financial LLC Sells 1,762 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 659,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 2.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 150,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 56.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 4.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter.

THC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 28th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.06.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $36.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.94. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $39.74.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.61. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 23.13% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. It operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The company's general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

