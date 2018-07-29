LPL Financial LLC Invests $241,000 in Worldpay Inc (WP)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Worldpay during the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Carleon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Worldpay during the 1st quarter valued at $8,771,000. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of Worldpay during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Worldpay during the 1st quarter valued at $12,658,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Worldpay during the 1st quarter valued at $9,728,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Worldpay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Worldpay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Worldpay from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Worldpay from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Worldpay in a report on Thursday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Worldpay currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.90.

Shares of WP opened at $83.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Worldpay Inc has a 1-year low of $63.20 and a 1-year high of $87.71.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $850.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.22 million. Worldpay had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. research analysts expect that Worldpay Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles Drucker sold 85,000 shares of Worldpay stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total transaction of $6,987,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephanie Ferris sold 7,790 shares of Worldpay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total transaction of $630,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Worldpay Company Profile

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

