LPL Financial LLC Buys New Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,927 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 5.3% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 7.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 0.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 149,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology during the first quarter valued at $134,000. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Karl E. Johnsen sold 7,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total value of $674,036.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $132,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,412.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,183 shares of company stock worth $2,225,566. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AZPN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.88.

Shares of AZPN opened at $99.15 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.51 and a twelve month high of $102.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 33.19% and a negative return on equity of 61.04%. The business had revenue of $125.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

