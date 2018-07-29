LoyalCoin Market Cap Hits $19.98 Million (LYL)

LoyalCoin (CURRENCY:LYL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One LoyalCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LoyalCoin has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. LoyalCoin has a total market cap of $19.98 million and approximately $57,943.00 worth of LoyalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LoyalCoin Profile

LoyalCoin’s launch date was October 25th, 2017. LoyalCoin’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,934,048,956 tokens. The official website for LoyalCoin is loyalcoin.io . LoyalCoin’s official Twitter account is @LoyalCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LoyalCoin is /r/loyalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LoyalCoin Token Trading

LoyalCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LoyalCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LoyalCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LoyalCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

