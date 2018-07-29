L’Oreal (OR) PT Set at €215.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

L’Oreal (EPA:OR) has been assigned a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OR. Goldman Sachs Group set a €208.00 ($244.71) price target on shares of L’Oreal and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on shares of L’Oreal and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €210.00 ($247.06) price target on shares of L’Oreal and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €220.00 ($258.82) price target on shares of L’Oreal and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on shares of L’Oreal and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €202.36 ($238.07).

Get L'Oreal alerts:

L’Oreal opened at €180.05 ($211.82) on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. L’Oreal has a fifty-two week low of €170.30 ($200.35) and a fifty-two week high of €197.15 ($231.94).

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for L'Oreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.