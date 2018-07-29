Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (LOMA) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LOMA. Citigroup raised shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. HSBC raised shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Itau BBA Securities reduced their price target on shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina traded up $0.36, reaching $11.62, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 349,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $26.89.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $230.85 million during the quarter. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 54.78%. analysts predict that Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the first quarter worth approximately $323,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the first quarter worth approximately $377,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 260.0% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the first quarter worth approximately $879,000. 40.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina Company Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets cement and its by-products in Argentina and Paraguay. It operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. The company offers masonry cement, aggregate, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

