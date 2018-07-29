Loki (LOKI) Price Down 23.2% This Week

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded down 15.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. Loki has a market cap of $4.06 million and approximately $33,692.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loki coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00002156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. During the last week, Loki has traded down 23.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,168.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $464.39 or 0.05690610 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $818.19 or 0.10026000 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.72 or 0.01025950 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.18 or 0.01693220 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00205212 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.91 or 0.02657970 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00413040 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000036 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 30,018,991 coins and its circulating supply is 23,093,695 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject . Loki’s official website is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

