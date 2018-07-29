LogMeIn (LOGM) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. LogMeIn earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the software maker an impact score of 47.02259779771 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of LOGM opened at $77.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.34. LogMeIn has a 1 year low of $77.05 and a 1 year high of $134.80.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $307.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.13 million. LogMeIn had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that LogMeIn will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. LogMeIn’s payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

LOGM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on LogMeIn in a report on Monday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on LogMeIn in a research note on Friday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. BidaskClub upgraded LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on LogMeIn from $142.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.10.

In other news, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 10,255 shares of LogMeIn stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,128,357.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Battles sold 1,772 shares of LogMeIn stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.20, for a total value of $205,906.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,081 shares of company stock worth $15,752,754. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About LogMeIn

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

