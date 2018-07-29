Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT) is Oakmont Corp’s 4th Largest Position

Oakmont Corp reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 253,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 63,420 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 10.0% of Oakmont Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Oakmont Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $74,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.64, for a total value of $2,346,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,003.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $388.00 to $373.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.44.

Shares of Lockheed Martin opened at $324.09 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $286.58 and a twelve month high of $363.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.39. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 944.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 17.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 60.02%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

