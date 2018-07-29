Local World Forwarders (LWF) Trading 3.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Local World Forwarders (CURRENCY:LWF) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. One Local World Forwarders coin can now be purchased for $0.0339 or 0.00000417 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Local World Forwarders has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Local World Forwarders has a market cap of $3.23 million and approximately $3,722.00 worth of Local World Forwarders was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00100896 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00015145 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000955 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000658 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000241 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000308 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000874 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003830 BTC.

Local World Forwarders Coin Profile

Local World Forwarders (CRYPTO:LWF) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. Local World Forwarders’ total supply is 106,421,715 coins and its circulating supply is 95,355,948 coins. Local World Forwarders’ official website is www.lwf.io/en . Local World Forwarders’ official Twitter account is @lwf_ico

Local World Forwarders Coin Trading

Local World Forwarders can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Local World Forwarders directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Local World Forwarders should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Local World Forwarders using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

