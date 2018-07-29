Local Coin Swap (LCS) Market Cap Reaches $0.00

Local Coin Swap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. During the last week, Local Coin Swap has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Local Coin Swap has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $163,066.00 worth of Local Coin Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Local Coin Swap token can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00002114 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005509 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003800 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012202 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000458 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00412663 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00031808 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00170927 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00014572 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Local Coin Swap Profile

Local Coin Swap was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Local Coin Swap’s total supply is 72,732,420 tokens. Local Coin Swap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ . The Reddit community for Local Coin Swap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Local Coin Swap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . Local Coin Swap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com

Buying and Selling Local Coin Swap

Local Coin Swap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Local Coin Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Local Coin Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Local Coin Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

