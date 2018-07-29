LivaNova PLC (LIVN) Stake Lowered by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 649,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,160 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 1.34% of LivaNova worth $64,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get LivaNova alerts:

In other LivaNova news, insider David S. Wise sold 1,500 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $153,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alfred J. Novak sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $84,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,072 shares of company stock worth $2,581,413. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LIVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Shares of LivaNova opened at $112.29 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.80. LivaNova PLC has a 52-week low of $59.91 and a 52-week high of $114.72.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.18 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 9.23%. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. equities analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. The Cardiac Surgery segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae and accessories for extracorporeal circulation, and systems for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing, as well as surgical tissue and mechanical heart valve replacements, and repair products for damaged or diseased heart valves.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.