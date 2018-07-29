Linde AG/AKT o.N. (LIN) Given a €225.00 Price Target by Societe Generale Analysts

Societe Generale set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on Linde AG/AKT o.N. (ETR:LIN) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LIN. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Linde AG/AKT o.N. in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €173.00 ($203.53) price objective on shares of Linde AG/AKT o.N. and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. UBS Group set a €220.00 ($258.82) price objective on shares of Linde AG/AKT o.N. and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Commerzbank set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on shares of Linde AG/AKT o.N. and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Linde AG/AKT o.N. in a report on Monday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Linde AG/AKT o.N. has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €200.82 ($236.25).

Linde AG/AKT o.N. opened at €179.30 ($210.94) on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Linde AG/AKT o.N. has a fifty-two week low of €150.10 ($176.59) and a fifty-two week high of €199.40 ($234.59).

Linde Aktiengesellschaft operates as a gases and engineering company worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Gases and Engineering. The Gases division offers a range of compressed and liquefied gases, and chemicals for use in steel and glass production, chemical and food processing, environmental protection, welding, and electronics industries, as well as in the energy sector.

