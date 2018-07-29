Linde AG/AKT o.N. (LIN) Given a €176.00 Price Target by equinet Analysts

equinet set a €176.00 ($207.06) price target on Linde AG/AKT o.N. (ETR:LIN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LIN. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde AG/AKT o.N. in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €173.00 ($203.53) price objective on Linde AG/AKT o.N. and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. UBS Group set a €220.00 ($258.82) price objective on Linde AG/AKT o.N. and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Commerzbank set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on Linde AG/AKT o.N. and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde AG/AKT o.N. in a report on Monday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Linde AG/AKT o.N. has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €200.82 ($236.25).

Get Linde AG/AKT o.N. alerts:

Shares of ETR LIN opened at €179.30 ($210.94) on Wednesday. Linde AG/AKT o.N. has a 52-week low of €150.10 ($176.59) and a 52-week high of €199.40 ($234.59).

Linde Aktiengesellschaft operates as a gases and engineering company worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Gases and Engineering. The Gases division offers a range of compressed and liquefied gases, and chemicals for use in steel and glass production, chemical and food processing, environmental protection, welding, and electronics industries, as well as in the energy sector.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Linde AG/AKT o.N. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde AG/AKT o.N. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.