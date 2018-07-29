Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Lindblad Expeditions stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.88. The stock had a trading volume of 99,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,231. The company has a market capitalization of $589.85 million, a P/E ratio of 143.11 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. Lindblad Expeditions has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $13.76.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $82.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.51 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 12.46%. analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, insider Trey Byus sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $288,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Bressler sold 66,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total transaction of $805,161.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,418.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIND. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,624,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,679,000 after purchasing an additional 171,687 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter worth $1,703,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 149,802 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 467,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 124,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 204,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 70,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It offers itineraries that feature up-close encounters with wildlife, nature, history, and culture, as well as promote guest empowerment and interactivity. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and interaction between guests, crew, and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers, and photographers that participate in the expeditions.

