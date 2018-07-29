Lendingtree (TREE) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Lendingtree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Lendingtree in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lendingtree from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $362.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Lendingtree to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Lendingtree in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Lendingtree has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.81.

Shares of Lendingtree traded down $15.05, reaching $238.60, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,961. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 84.91, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.75. Lendingtree has a 52 week low of $205.45 and a 52 week high of $404.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.88 million. Lendingtree had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Lendingtree’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Lendingtree will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lendingtree news, Director Gci Liberty, Inc. bought 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $213.99 per share, with a total value of $47,077,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 14,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.65, for a total value of $3,652,837.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 401,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,308,640.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,539 shares of company stock valued at $86,092,168 in the last ninety days. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TREE. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Lendingtree during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Lendingtree by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in Lendingtree during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Lendingtree by 35.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lendingtree by 42.5% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lendingtree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

