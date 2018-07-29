LeMaitre Vascular Inc (LMAT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LMAT shares. Benchmark raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th.

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 1,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $44,580.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,047.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman George W. Lemaitre sold 39,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $1,486,878.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,085,291 shares in the company, valued at $115,204,765.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,418 shares of company stock worth $6,451,261. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMAT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,265,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,150,000 after buying an additional 82,607 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,810 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 16,530 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 64,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 9,034 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter worth $2,628,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,412,000 after buying an additional 14,698 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LMAT opened at $34.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $721.51 million, a PE ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.57. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $41.28.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $27.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.09 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 16.66%. LeMaitre Vascular’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

