Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LEG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th.

Leggett & Platt traded down $0.18, hitting $44.09, during midday trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. 3,513,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,459. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.85. Leggett & Platt has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $51.99.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 27.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

In related news, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 5,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $220,952.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,452.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEG. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 24.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 2.0% during the second quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 63,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the second quarter worth about $685,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 62.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 24,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the second quarter worth about $3,257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

