Legal & General Group Plc Takes $817,000 Position in Sterling Bancorp (SBT)

Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 60,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $127,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $151,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $184,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $359,000. Institutional investors own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp opened at $13.39 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $14.98.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.23 million for the quarter.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

