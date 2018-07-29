Legal & General Group Plc Has $739,000 Position in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (GBT)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) by 63.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $142,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $170,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $193,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics opened at $41.90 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $68.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 4.42.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

GBT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 21st. HC Wainwright set a $73.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Global Blood Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.43.

In other news, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 42,379 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $1,839,248.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $651,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jung Choi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,077 shares in the company, valued at $6,565,715.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,674 shares of company stock worth $2,173,615. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

