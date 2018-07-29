Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Position in Chegg Inc (CHGG)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 54.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,266 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Chegg were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chegg by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,669,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,142,000 after purchasing an additional 103,376 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Chegg by 288.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,212,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128,153 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Chegg by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,469,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,364,000 after purchasing an additional 751,353 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Chegg by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,138,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,512,000 after purchasing an additional 14,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Chegg by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,006,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,796,000 after purchasing an additional 65,718 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities raised Chegg to a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Chegg from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chegg from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chegg from $22.70 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Chegg opened at $27.30 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Chegg Inc has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $29.84.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $76.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 million. Chegg had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Chegg Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $4,372,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,433,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,943,899.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Brown sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $5,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 702,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,621,627.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,018,120 shares of company stock valued at $27,111,099. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

