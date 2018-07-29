Leerink Swann Comments on Waters Co.’s Q3 2018 Earnings (WAT)

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) – Equities researchers at Leerink Swann lowered their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Waters in a report issued on Wednesday, July 25th. Leerink Swann analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.08. Leerink Swann has a “Buy” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Waters’ Q4 2018 earnings at $2.67 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $8.13 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $8.88 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $9.69 EPS.

WAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Waters from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.27.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $195.18 on Friday. Waters has a 1 year low of $172.11 and a 1 year high of $220.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.96.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $596.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.73 million. Waters had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share.

Waters announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to repurchase up to 18.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 2,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.77, for a total value of $409,159.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,510,547.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael F. Silveira sold 3,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $671,701.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,470 shares in the company, valued at $852,741.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,689 shares of company stock worth $7,130,365. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAT. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 239,315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,541,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra performance liquid chromatography technology, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

