Lear (LEA) Rating Reiterated by Longbow Research

Longbow Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA) in a report published on Thursday. Longbow Research currently has a $225.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

“LEA is currently trading at 8.7x consensus FY2 EPS estimates vs. a 5-year average of 9.4x. On an EV/EBITDA basis, LEA trades at 5.4x FY2 EV/EBITDA, compared to the company’s 5-year average of 5.2x. Our $225 price target is 10.7x our 2019 EPS estimate of $21.06.”,” Longbow Research’s analyst wrote.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Lear from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lear from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Lear from $234.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Lear from $200.00 to $199.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lear from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $204.89.

Shares of NYSE LEA traded up $3.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $175.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,204,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. Lear has a one year low of $140.45 and a one year high of $206.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.48.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by ($0.04). Lear had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Lear will post 19.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lear news, Director Richard Harold Bott sold 1,063 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.35, for a total value of $215,098.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,852 shares in the company, valued at $374,752.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,500 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $508,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,114.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 8.3% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Piermont Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 13.1% during the first quarter. Piermont Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 3.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 5.8% during the first quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 6,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 8.0% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through Seating and E-Systems segments. The Seating segment includes seat systems and related components, such as leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems.

