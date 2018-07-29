Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Boeing Co (BA)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,702 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Boeing by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 320 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. SWS Partners acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BA. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $325.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $289.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.07.

In related news, EVP J Michael Luttig sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $3,097,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,593,656.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 1,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.84, for a total transaction of $373,378.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,416 shares in the company, valued at $8,053,373.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,373 shares of company stock worth $4,233,094. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing opened at $360.65 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $207.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $230.94 and a fifty-two week high of $374.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The aircraft producer reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $24.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.02 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 2,344.87%. Boeing’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Boeing’s payout ratio is 56.81%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

