Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) vs. Kulicke and Soffa Industries (KLIC) Head-To-Head Survey

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) and Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and Kulicke and Soffa Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lattice Semiconductor 0 2 2 0 2.50 Kulicke and Soffa Industries 1 1 2 0 2.25

Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus price target of $7.75, suggesting a potential upside of 1.04%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a consensus price target of $29.13, suggesting a potential upside of 8.31%. Given Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kulicke and Soffa Industries is more favorable than Lattice Semiconductor.

Volatility & Risk

Lattice Semiconductor has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Kulicke and Soffa Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Lattice Semiconductor does not pay a dividend. Kulicke and Soffa Industries pays out 31.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Lattice Semiconductor and Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lattice Semiconductor -19.67% 5.23% 1.84% Kulicke and Soffa Industries 3.84% 17.55% 13.28%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.8% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.4% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lattice Semiconductor and Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lattice Semiconductor $385.96 million 2.48 -$70.56 million N/A N/A Kulicke and Soffa Industries $809.00 million 2.30 $126.09 million $1.55 17.35

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Lattice Semiconductor.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor devices in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers programmable logic devices that consist of five product family lines, such as the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products, including port processors, port controllers, video processors, transmitters, receivers, bridges, and converters for use in mobile phones, UHD TVs, home theater systems, HDMI cable extenders, automotive infotainment, PCs, accessories, projectors, and monitors. In addition, the company offers mmWave devices and modules, such as gigabit connectors, gigabit indoor devices and modules, and gigabit outdoor products, which allow customers to wirelessly transfer data and ultra high-definition video content. It sells its products directly to end customers through a network of independent manufacturers' representatives, as well as indirectly through a network of independent sell-in and sell-through distributors. The company primarily serves original equipment manufacturers in the communications and computing, mobile and consumer, and industrial and automotive end markets. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and expendable tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wafer level bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions. The APS segment manufactures and sells various tools for a range of semiconductor packaging applications, which include capillaries, which are expendable tools used in ball bonders; dicing blades that are expendable tools for semiconductor manufacturers to cut silicon wafers into individual semiconductor die or to cut packaged semiconductor units into individual units; and bonding wedges, which are expendable tools used in heavy wire wedge bonders. This segment also provides spare parts, equipment repair, maintenance and servicing, training services, and equipment upgrading services. The company serves semiconductor device manufacturers, integrated device manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers, other electronics manufacturers, industrial manufacturers, and automotive electronics suppliers primarily in the United States and the Asia/Pacific region. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Singapore.

