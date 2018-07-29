Lake Street Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Data I/O (DAIO)

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Lake Street Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Data I/O from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ DAIO opened at $5.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.87 million, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.66. Data I/O has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $16.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter. Data I/O had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 15.48%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Data I/O during the second quarter worth $108,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Data I/O during the second quarter worth $330,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 17.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 84,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Data I/O during the first quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Hancock Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Data I/O during the first quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.55% of the company’s stock.

About Data I/O

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs. The company provides PSV handlers off-line automated programming systems; and RoadRunner and RoadRunner3 series handlers, an in-line automated programming systems.

