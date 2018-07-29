L.B. Foster (FSTR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 31st.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $122.45 million for the quarter.

FSTR opened at $21.95 on Friday. L.B. Foster has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $227.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 2.28.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th.

L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail for passenger and shortline freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rail; rail accessories, such as track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

