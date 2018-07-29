Kulicke and Soffa Industries (KLIC) & Siliconware Precision Industries (SPIL) Head-To-Head Comparison

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ: KLIC) and Siliconware Precision Industries (NASDAQ:SPIL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Siliconware Precision Industries has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Siliconware Precision Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries pays out 31.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Siliconware Precision Industries has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Siliconware Precision Industries is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kulicke and Soffa Industries and Siliconware Precision Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kulicke and Soffa Industries 3.84% 17.55% 13.28% Siliconware Precision Industries 8.28% 10.27% 5.60%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.4% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Siliconware Precision Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Siliconware Precision Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kulicke and Soffa Industries and Siliconware Precision Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kulicke and Soffa Industries $809.00 million 2.30 $126.09 million $1.55 17.35 Siliconware Precision Industries $2.75 billion 1.95 $241.95 million N/A N/A

Siliconware Precision Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Kulicke and Soffa Industries.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and Siliconware Precision Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kulicke and Soffa Industries 1 1 2 0 2.25 Siliconware Precision Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has a consensus target price of $29.13, indicating a potential upside of 8.31%. Given Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kulicke and Soffa Industries is more favorable than Siliconware Precision Industries.

Summary

Siliconware Precision Industries beats Kulicke and Soffa Industries on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and expendable tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wafer level bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions. The APS segment manufactures and sells various tools for a range of semiconductor packaging applications, which include capillaries, which are expendable tools used in ball bonders; dicing blades that are expendable tools for semiconductor manufacturers to cut silicon wafers into individual semiconductor die or to cut packaged semiconductor units into individual units; and bonding wedges, which are expendable tools used in heavy wire wedge bonders. This segment also provides spare parts, equipment repair, maintenance and servicing, training services, and equipment upgrading services. The company serves semiconductor device manufacturers, integrated device manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers, other electronics manufacturers, industrial manufacturers, and automotive electronics suppliers primarily in the United States and the Asia/Pacific region. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Siliconware Precision Industries Company Profile

Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd. provides semiconductor packaging and testing services in the United States, China, Taiwan, Europe, and internationally. It provides packaging and testing solutions, including advanced packages, substrate packages, and lead-frame packages, as well as testing for logic and mixed signal devices to measure and ensure the performance, functionality, and reliability of packaged semiconductor devices. The company also offers turnkey services; and flip-chip and wafer bumping services. Its substrate packages category employs the ball grid array design, which utilizes a laminated substrate and places the electrical connections on the bottom of the package; and lead-frame packages that are characterized by a semiconductor chip encapsulated in a plastic molding compound with metal leads on the perimeter. The company's testing and other services include wafer probing that involves sorting the processed wafer for defects; final testing services for logic and mixed signal and RF integrated circuit packages; burn in services for testing products; and other testing services, such as system-level testing, lead/ball scanner, marking, and tape and reel services. It serves customers in the personal computer, communications, consumer integrated circuits, and non-commodity memory semiconductor markets. The company has a strategic alliance with Tsinghua Unigroup Ltd. Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Taichung, Taiwan.

