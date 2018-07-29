Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) Shares Sold by Baugh & Associates LLC

Baugh & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the period. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 23,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth $27,132,000. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 150,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,346,000 after buying an additional 53,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 561,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,840,000 after buying an additional 99,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.37% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz opened at $60.26 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.61. Kraft Heinz Co has a twelve month low of $54.11 and a twelve month high of $88.07.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 42.41% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.85.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

