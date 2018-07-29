Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS) is Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s 2nd Largest Position

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,722,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,798,740 shares during the period. Kosmos Energy comprises about 1.6% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $138,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 335.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,225,419 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026,583 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 11.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,962,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,072 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 21.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,136,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,985 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth $5,147,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 39.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,550,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,067,000 after acquiring an additional 720,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.15 to $8.62 in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kosmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.34.

Shares of Kosmos Energy opened at $7.62 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Kosmos Energy Ltd has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $8.94.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $127.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.50 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 39.90% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces oil and gas in Africa and South America. Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana and Equatorial Guinea; and exploration potential in offshore Mauritania and Senegal, as well as exploration licenses in offshore Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Morocco, Sao Tome and Principe, and Suriname.

