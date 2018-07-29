Kornit Digital (KRNT) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kornit Digital in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Kornit Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.67.

Shares of Kornit Digital traded down $0.40, reaching $18.55, during midday trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 172,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,177. Kornit Digital has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $21.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.39 million, a P/E ratio of 154.58 and a beta of 0.30.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $31.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 973.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the period. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets industrial digital printing technologies for the garment, apparel, and textile industries. The company focuses on the direct-to-garment and roll-to-roll segments of the printed textile industry. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

