Kohl’s Co. (KSS) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $5,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Kohl’s by 297.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,829,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Kohl’s by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 42,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in Kohl’s by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 29,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Watson sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total transaction of $215,243.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard D. Schepp sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total transaction of $1,376,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,177. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KSS opened at $72.52 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $36.50 and a twelve month high of $79.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.26.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Kohl’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Friday, May 11th. MKM Partners set a $67.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.17.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

