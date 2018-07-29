Kobocoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3,234.00 (KOBO)

Kobocoin (CURRENCY:KOBO) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. Over the last seven days, Kobocoin has traded down 28.4% against the dollar. One Kobocoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0328 or 0.00000403 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Kobocoin has a market capitalization of $810,709.00 and $3,234.00 worth of Kobocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.74 or 0.02920130 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.91 or 0.00772717 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00024765 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00024638 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00035734 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00064853 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00039026 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000052 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00025985 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00014385 BTC.

About Kobocoin

Kobocoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX15 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2014. Kobocoin’s total supply is 24,700,248 coins. Kobocoin’s official Twitter account is @kobocoindev . Kobocoin’s official website is kobocoin.com . The Reddit community for Kobocoin is /r/Kobocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Kobocoin

Kobocoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kobocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kobocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kobocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

