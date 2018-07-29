Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX) PT Lowered to $46.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

KNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.18.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation traded down $0.16, reaching $32.09, during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 5,144,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,682,264. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $51.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 387.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 15,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin P. Knight sold 69,217 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $2,771,448.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,954,288 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 306,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,696,000 after acquiring an additional 20,285 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,371,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 7,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and logistics services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.