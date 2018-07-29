KLCM Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Chevron Co. (CVX)

KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 566.9% in the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Chevron from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.92.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.96, for a total transaction of $603,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $16,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,640,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 370,500 shares of company stock valued at $47,831,655 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron opened at $125.97 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a market cap of $238.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $105.30 and a twelve month high of $133.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $42.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.62 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 6.95%. Chevron’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.08%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

