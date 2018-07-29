KKR & Co Inc Class A (KKR) Stake Lessened by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lowered its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A (NYSE:KKR) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc Class A were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A by 41.9% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 25,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A by 36.1% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 533,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,262,000 after acquiring an additional 141,500 shares during the period. Benchmark Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A by 4.7% during the second quarter. Benchmark Capital Advisors now owns 178,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A by 2.4% during the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 173,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

In other KKR & Co Inc Class A news, major shareholder Kkr Credit Advisors (Us) Llc sold 2,437,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $180,271,879.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co Inc Class A currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

KKR & Co Inc Class A stock opened at $27.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. KKR & Co Inc Class A has a twelve month low of $17.96 and a twelve month high of $27.95.

KKR & Co Inc Class A (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.74 million. KKR & Co Inc Class A had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co Inc Class A will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. KKR & Co Inc Class A’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, and middle market investments.

