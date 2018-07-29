Kingstone Companies Inc (KINS) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $20.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Kingstone Companies an industry rank of 200 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KINS shares. Boenning Scattergood set a $21.00 price objective on Kingstone Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Kingstone Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingstone Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 8,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 357,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KINS traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.05. 30,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Kingstone Companies has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $21.70.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 million. Kingstone Companies had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 5.93%. equities analysts anticipate that Kingstone Companies will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company provides personal lines insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominium, renter, and personal umbrella policies.

