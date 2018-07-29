Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) Position Cut by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC lessened its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catawba Capital Management VA grew its position in Kimberly Clark by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Catawba Capital Management VA now owns 21,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kimberly Clark by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth grew its position in Kimberly Clark by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Kimberly Clark by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kimberly Clark by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

Shares of Kimberly Clark opened at $108.04 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $97.10 and a one year high of $124.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.28.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 432.18%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 7th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 64.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.93.

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $34,970.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at $543,838.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sandra Macquillan sold 3,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $321,643.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,964.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,475 shares of company stock valued at $473,169. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.