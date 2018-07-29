Kimbell Royalty Partners LP Plans Dividend of $0.43 (KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) declared a dividend on Friday, July 27th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the energy company on Monday, August 13th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd.

Kimbell Royalty Partners traded down $0.44, hitting $22.56, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 19,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,285. The stock has a market cap of $372.47 million, a P/E ratio of 107.43 and a beta of 2.07. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 140.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $10.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 million. equities analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KRP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 3.7 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 2 million gross acres.

