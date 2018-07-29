KeyCorp Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Landstar System (LSTR)

KeyCorp reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) in a report issued on Thursday. They currently have a $130.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $125.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated a market perform rating and set a $113.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Landstar System from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. BidaskClub lowered Landstar System from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landstar System from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.38.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System traded down $0.45, reaching $108.05, during trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 337,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.82. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $118.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Landstar System had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Landstar System will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

In other news, CMO Patrick J. O’malley sold 1,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $209,503.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,804.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after buying an additional 14,947 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 94,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,810,000 after buying an additional 48,022 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter worth $373,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,500,000 after buying an additional 80,344 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, including third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.