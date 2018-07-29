Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) Short Interest Up 71.7% in July

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,497,594 shares, a growth of 71.7% from the June 29th total of 7,279,869 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,636,888 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

KDP opened at $24.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.76. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $126.65.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $103.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 10th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 51.10%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America set a $30.00 target price on Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, and Latin America Beverages. The Beverage Concentrates segment involves in manufacturing and selling carbonated soft drinks and other branded concentrates and syrup.

