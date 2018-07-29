Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) Short Interest Up 71.7% in July

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,497,594 shares, a growth of 71.7% from the June 29th total of 7,279,869 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,636,888 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
KDP opened at $24.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.76. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $126.65.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $103.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 10th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 51.10%.
About Keurig Dr Pepper
Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, and Latin America Beverages. The Beverage Concentrates segment involves in manufacturing and selling carbonated soft drinks and other branded concentrates and syrup.
Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.