Kering (KER) PT Set at €500.00 by Deutsche Bank

Kering (EPA:KER) received a €500.00 ($588.24) target price from Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €590.00 ($694.12) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €475.00 ($558.82) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €560.00 ($658.82) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. HSBC set a €590.00 ($694.12) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €555.00 ($652.94) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €521.01 ($612.95).

KER opened at €381.90 ($449.29) on Friday. Kering has a twelve month low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a twelve month high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and outerwear, denims, T-shirts, and formalwear for men, as well as ready-to-wear products for women.

