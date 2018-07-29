Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give SAF-HOLLAND (SFQ) a €19.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SFQ. Deutsche Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. equinet set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Commerzbank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €19.91 ($23.42).

SAF-HOLLAND opened at €14.00 ($16.47) on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. SAF-HOLLAND has a fifty-two week low of €14.12 ($16.61) and a fifty-two week high of €20.08 ($23.62).

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles worldwide. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, and Neway brands. The company also provides coupling devices and spare parts.

