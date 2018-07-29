KemPharm Inc (KMPH) Short Interest Up 48.7% in July

KemPharm Inc (NASDAQ:KMPH) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 856,624 shares, a growth of 48.7% from the June 29th total of 576,045 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 347,858 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In related news, EVP Daniel L. Cohen purchased 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $50,955.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,975. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in KemPharm during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 1,847.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,125 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 22,886 shares during the period. Change Path LLC bought a new position in shares of KemPharm in the first quarter worth $479,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 15,976.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,637 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 100,011 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of KemPharm in the first quarter worth $1,102,000. 36.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KMPH shares. ValuEngine cut shares of KemPharm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of KemPharm in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut shares of KemPharm from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of KemPharm in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.21.

Shares of KMPH stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.13. KemPharm has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $8.40. The firm has a market cap of $62.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of -0.19.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.41). sell-side analysts expect that KemPharm will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KemPharm Company Profile

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include KP415 and KP484, which are extended release prodrugs of methylphenidate for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

