KEMET (KEM) Price Target Raised to $0.00

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

KEM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut KEMET from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine cut KEMET from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.88.

Shares of KEMET traded down $0.96, reaching $26.79, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. 1,678,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,452,068. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 3.70. KEMET has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.44.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $327.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.22 million. KEMET had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. analysts predict that KEMET will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Per Olof Loof sold 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $949,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles C. Meeks, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $306,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,683,597.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,900 shares of company stock worth $1,784,733. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in KEMET in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in KEMET in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in KEMET by 59.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in KEMET in the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in KEMET in the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. 72.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

