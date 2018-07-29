KEMET (KEM) Price Target Raised to $0.00

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
KEM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut KEMET from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine cut KEMET from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.88.
Shares of KEMET traded down $0.96, reaching $26.79, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. 1,678,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,452,068. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 3.70. KEMET has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.44.
In other news, CEO Per Olof Loof sold 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $949,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles C. Meeks, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $306,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,683,597.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,900 shares of company stock worth $1,784,733. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in KEMET in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in KEMET in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in KEMET by 59.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in KEMET in the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in KEMET in the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. 72.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
KEMET Company Profile
KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.
