KEMET Co. (KEM) Holdings Decreased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,319 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in KEMET were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEM. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KEMET in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KEMET in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of KEMET by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of KEMET in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KEMET in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. 72.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KEMET alerts:

Shares of KEMET stock opened at $26.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 3.70. KEMET Co. has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $29.85.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $327.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.22 million. KEMET had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. research analysts forecast that KEMET Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on KEM shares. ValuEngine raised KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on KEMET and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. KEMET currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

In other news, VP Claudio Lollini sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $179,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 177,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,906.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Per Olof Loof sold 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $949,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,900 shares of company stock worth $1,784,733 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

KEMET Company Profile

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

Featured Article: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM).

Receive News & Ratings for KEMET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KEMET and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.