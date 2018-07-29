KCAP Financial (KCAP) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KCAP Financial (NASDAQ:KCAP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “KCAP Financial Inc. is an internally managed business development company. The Company’s middle market investment business originates, structures, finances and manages a portfolio of term loans, mezzanine investments and selected equity securities in middle market companies. KCAP Financial Inc., formerly Kohlberg Capital Corp., is based in the New York. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut KCAP Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of KCAP stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $3.33. The company had a trading volume of 49,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $124.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.52. KCAP Financial has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $4.00.

KCAP Financial (NASDAQ:KCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.83 million during the quarter. KCAP Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 5.57%. research analysts anticipate that KCAP Financial will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.01%. KCAP Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

KCAP Financial, Inc is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities portfolio, asset manager affiliates, and CLO fund securities. The firm prefers to invest in senior secured term loans, mezzanine debt, and equity securities primarily in privately-held middle market, and buyout companies.

