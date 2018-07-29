Kanawha Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Chubb Ltd (CB)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 1,090.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after acquiring an additional 37,810 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,482,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb opened at $137.89 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Chubb Ltd has a 1-year low of $123.96 and a 1-year high of $157.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $64.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 21st. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Chubb from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Chubb from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.36.

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $120,391.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,812.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 135 shares of company stock valued at $19,612 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

